Raymond James Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Raymond James has increased its dividend by an average of 32.2% per year over the last three years. Raymond James has a payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Raymond James to earn $10.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $123.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.67 and a 200 day moving average of $119.14. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $91.67 and a 12 month high of $131.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RJF shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

