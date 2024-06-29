MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.380-0.440 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $872.0 million-$912.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $906.3 million. MillerKnoll also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.100-2.300 EPS.

MillerKnoll Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $26.49 on Friday. MillerKnoll has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $888.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Stories

