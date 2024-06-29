Kathmere Capital Management LLC Invests $291,000 in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STLA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter worth $246,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stellantis by 139.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 124,022 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 110.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,661,000 after purchasing an additional 894,367 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 27.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 43,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Stellantis by 7.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,176,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,630,000 after purchasing an additional 142,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on STLA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Stellantis Price Performance

Stellantis stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93. Stellantis has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Stellantis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $1.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.55%.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

