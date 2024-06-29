Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 1,658 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,419,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 27.3% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 49,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTRA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $26.65 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

