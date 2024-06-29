zkSync (ZK) Trading 6.7% Lower This Week

zkSync (ZK) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. zkSync has a market cap of $626.69 million and approximately $181.52 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, zkSync has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One zkSync token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About zkSync

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official message board is blog.matter-labs.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.16868051 USD and is up 5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $179,908,072.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade zkSync should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

