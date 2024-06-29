Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000514 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $42.66 million and $2.03 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00041324 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00033750 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010849 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,104,247 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

