Vertcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,697.51 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $4.06 million and $12,697.51 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,040.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.51 or 0.00628287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.48 or 0.00122010 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009651 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00038457 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.49 or 0.00274392 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00044360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00073108 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,704,997 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

