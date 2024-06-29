Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 124 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $125.99 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.85 and a 200-day moving average of $134.41.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. Piper Sandler cut Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Expedia Group from $149.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.12.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

