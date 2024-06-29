Kathmere Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,604 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell by 64.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Shell by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 9.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell by 56,388.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 59,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shell by 109.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $72.18 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $58.14 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $229.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.51 and a 200-day moving average of $67.54.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

