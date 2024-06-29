Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 53,927 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 153.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,927 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

NYSE LYG opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LYG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

