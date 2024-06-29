Kathmere Capital Management LLC Invests $39,000 in AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADTH. Caz Investments LP raised its position in shares of AdTheorent by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 1,676,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Circumference Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AdTheorent by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AdTheorent by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 152,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

AdTheorent stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $294.27 million, a PE ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 1.18.

AdTheorent ( NASDAQ:ADTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). AdTheorent had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $34.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADTH. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AdTheorent from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

