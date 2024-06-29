Norway Savings Bank Has $3.16 Million Position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF makes up about 1.3% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank owned approximately 0.76% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 879,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,928,000 after acquiring an additional 68,678 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 348,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 38,967 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,764,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 107,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JSCP opened at $46.39 on Friday. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $46.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average is $46.32. The firm has a market cap of $422.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.06.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.