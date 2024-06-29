Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,447 Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 959,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 292,900 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 42,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 18,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Smart Sand Stock Up 2.4 %

SND stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $89.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.97. Smart Sand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $2.48.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.20 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Analysts anticipate that Smart Sand, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smart Sand Profile

(Free Report)

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.