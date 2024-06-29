Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 7,351 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,190 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,351 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 402.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,106 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of VOD opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.469 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

