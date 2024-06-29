Kathmere Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,730,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $6,777,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $7,228,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 413,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 296,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $19,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSM stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.89. Ferroglobe PLC has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $6.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

