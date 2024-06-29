Norway Savings Bank Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Norway Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.4% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock opened at $156.42 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The company has a market capitalization of $288.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.22 and its 200 day moving average is $154.62.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

