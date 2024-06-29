Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) is Norway Savings Bank’s 5th Largest Position

Norway Savings Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 2.3% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank owned about 0.15% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 119,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BOND opened at $91.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $93.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.12.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

