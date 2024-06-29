Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Short Interest Update

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Newcore Gold Stock Performance

NCAUF opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. Newcore Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.

Newcore Gold Company Profile

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana, as well as holds seven prospecting licenses. The company was formerly known as Pinecrest Resources Ltd.

