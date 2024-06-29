Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Short Interest Update

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Newcore Gold Stock Performance
NCAUF opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. Newcore Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.
Newcore Gold Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Newcore Gold
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Newcore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.