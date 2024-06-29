Short Interest in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXPW) Decreases By 19.5%

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:NRXPW opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.39.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned FDA-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.