Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Down 19.4% in June

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 119,600 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 555,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Tian Ruixiang Price Performance
NASDAQ:TIRX opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. Tian Ruixiang has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.70.
About Tian Ruixiang
