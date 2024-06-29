Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,800 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 298,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 133.8 days.
Singapore Exchange Price Performance
Shares of SPXCF opened at $7.00 on Friday. Singapore Exchange has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97.
Singapore Exchange Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Singapore Exchange
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.