Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Update

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Roscan Gold Price Performance

Shares of RCGCF opened at $0.06 on Friday. Roscan Gold has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising nine contiguous gold prospective permits covering an area of approximately 402 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

