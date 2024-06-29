Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Update

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Roscan Gold Price Performance
Shares of RCGCF opened at $0.06 on Friday. Roscan Gold has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.
Roscan Gold Company Profile
