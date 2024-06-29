Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Short Interest Down 19.1% in June

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,557,200 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 3,159,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25,572.0 days.

Pirelli & C. Stock Performance

Shares of PLLIF stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80. Pirelli & C. has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $6.72.

About Pirelli & C.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. It offers car tires under the P ZERO, Cinturato, Scorpion, Sottozero, Pirelli Ice, and Carrier brand names; motorcycle tires under the DIABLO Superbike, DIABLO SUPERCORSA SC, DIABLO ROSSO IV, DIABLO Rain, ANGEL GT, DIABLO ROSSO II, DIABLO Wet, SCORPION MX, SCORPION Pro F.I.M., SCORPION XC, DIABLO SUPERCORSA SP, PHANTOM SPORTSCOMP, DIABLO Rosso IV Corsa, DIABLO Rosso III, ANGEL GT II, NIGHT DRAGON, MT 66 ROUTE, SCORPION Trail II, MT 60 RS, MT 60, SCORPION MT 90 A/T, SCORPION Rally STR, SPORT DEMON, MT 21 Rallycross, MT 43 PRO TRIAL, DIABLO ROSSO Scooter, and ANGEL Scooter brands; motorsport tires under the P ZERO TROFEO R, SOTTOZERO, P7 Corsa, K, KM, RK, rain, and Slick brands; bike tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, and Scorpion brand names; and truck and bus tires.

