Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Short Interest Down 19.1% in June

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,557,200 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 3,159,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25,572.0 days.
Pirelli & C. Stock Performance
Shares of PLLIF stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80. Pirelli & C. has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $6.72.
About Pirelli & C.
