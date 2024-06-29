AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $12.30 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $110.16 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.59.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

