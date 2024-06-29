Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 53.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 54,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.17.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,381 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $233.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The firm has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.84.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

