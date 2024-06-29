Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 163 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 119.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 299 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.7% in the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 33.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 21.4% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TTD. Wedbush began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $97.67 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $99.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average of $82.34. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,605,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,605,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 264,727 shares of company stock worth $23,117,417. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

