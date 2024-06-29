Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIRR. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 42.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 59.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 33,578 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 74,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 85,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter valued at $288,000.

AIRR opened at $68.31 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.29. The company has a market cap of $952.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

