Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Invests $33,000 in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTGS. RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,892,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 291,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 57,592 shares in the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $603,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000.

Shares of FTGS opened at $30.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $302.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

