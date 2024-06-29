Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 410 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPG. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 749.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 30,084 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 377.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 28,464 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 80.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $34.77. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.