First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTCS stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2843 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.