Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 279 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 23,005.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 62,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after buying an additional 62,115 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $108.70 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $111.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day moving average of $106.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

