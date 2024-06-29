Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Makes New $51,000 Investment in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PREF opened at $18.22 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

