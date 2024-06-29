Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Invests $60,000 in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $86.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.16.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

