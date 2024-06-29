iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,795 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBDR. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,165,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,371,000. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 141,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 87,245 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 405.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 79,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 63,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 39,158 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDR opened at $23.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.