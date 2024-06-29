Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in Diageo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 77.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Diageo by 18.2% during the first quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 27,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Trading Down 0.7 %

Diageo stock opened at $126.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.66 and a fifty-two week high of $179.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.26.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

