Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 13,905 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,905 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 492.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

