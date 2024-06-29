Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Welltower

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.07.

Welltower Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE WELL opened at $104.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $105.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 128.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 301.23%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

