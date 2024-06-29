Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 542 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masco by 1.1% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 38,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 41,270 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 67,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Masco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $66.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.85.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Masco

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.