Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFUS. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 157,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $608,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 55,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 204,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 35,913 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $58.85 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $59.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.12.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

