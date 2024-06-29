Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Posts Earnings Results

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Air T had a negative return on equity of 65.33% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $72.68 million for the quarter.

Air T Stock Performance

Air T stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $60.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average is $20.26. Air T has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air T in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

