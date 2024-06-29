127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) Issues Earnings Results

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDNGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.02, reports.

127619 (MDN.TO) Stock Performance

127619 has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.07.

127619 (MDN.TO) Company Profile

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for 127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN)

