127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) Issues Earnings Results

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.02, reports.

127619 (MDN.TO) Stock Performance

127619 has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.07.

127619 (MDN.TO) Company Profile

Featured Articles

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

