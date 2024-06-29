127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) Issues Earnings Results

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.02, reports.
127619 (MDN.TO) Stock Performance
127619 has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.07.
127619 (MDN.TO) Company Profile
