Addenda Capital Inc. Acquires 3,827 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TU. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 80.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 39.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 23,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 91,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TU. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.72.

NYSE TU opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 289.75%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

