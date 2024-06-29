Addenda Capital Inc. Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 14.5% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,948,000 after acquiring an additional 24,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $430.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE DE opened at $373.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.02. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $353.15 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $102.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.