Register Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PayPal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after buying an additional 873,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $749,561,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,449,000 after buying an additional 265,116 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PayPal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,283,000 after buying an additional 61,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,891,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,541,000 after acquiring an additional 306,613 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.64.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 0.6 %

PayPal stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

