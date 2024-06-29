Cho Mikael Sells 5,744 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) SVP Cho Mikael sold 5,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $18,553.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,983.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GETY stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 2.09.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $222.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Images by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getty Images by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

