Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.57. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

