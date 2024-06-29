180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,967 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in CVS Health by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $139,177,000 after acquiring an additional 859,134 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in CVS Health by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its stake in CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in CVS Health by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.19.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CVS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

