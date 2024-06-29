Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $187,000 Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $75,204.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,578,245.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $75,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,578,245.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,489.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,900,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 702,037 shares of company stock worth $82,731,018. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DDOG. Robert W. Baird upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

Datadog Stock Up 1.0 %

DDOG stock opened at $129.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 405.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.