dYdX Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $513.27 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. dYdX has a market capitalization of $513.27 million and $33.20 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dYdX has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00002232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 472,707,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,821,714 tokens. The official message board for dYdX is dydx.forum. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.trade/?utm_source=cmc&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=cmc-feed.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralised exchange (DEX) that has significantly contributed to the decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem by offering advanced trading options such as perpetual contract trading and margin trading. Founded by Antonio Juliano in 2017, dYdX leverages StarkEx for scalability and efficiency, facilitating leveraged trading with reduced gas fees on a non-custodial platform. The transition to the dYdX Chain, a Cosmos SDK-based proof-of-stake blockchain, marks a pivotal evolution in the utility of the DYDX token. This migration expands its role from primarily serving as a governance token on Ethereum to a multi-faceted Layer 1 token on the dYdX Chain, encompassing staking, network security, and governance functionalities. The community-driven move to adopt DYDX as the Layer 1 token signifies a step towards more scalable, secure, and user-governed financial services in the crypto space.”

