Zentry Tops One Day Volume of $18.62 Million (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. During the last seven days, Zentry has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Zentry token can currently be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Zentry has a market capitalization of $126.38 million and approximately $18.62 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zentry Token Profile

Zentry was first traded on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,490,052,628 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,483,808,822.361508 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.02343211 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $18,937,162.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

